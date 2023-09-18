Bengals News (9/18): Managing Joe Burrow

Quick Hits: Charlie Keeps Up With Joneses In Bengals History; Offense Calling For Fast Starts

According to Elias, rookie wide receiver Charlie Jones’ 81-yarder marks the first time in history the Bengals’ first touchdown of the season came on a punt return. Jones committed even more history Sunday at Paycor Stadium.

Ravens Clock Bengals For 27-24 Victory

The Ravens put the Bengals in their vintage time of possession vise and squeezed out a 27-24 win Sunday at Paycor Stadium.

Instant analysis after Bengals drop to 0-2 with loss to Ravens

A huge day for Higgins after his zero-catch showing in the opener.

Everything Joe Burrow Had To Say After Week 2

"Not well enough to win. Now we'll go watch the tape. We did some really good things, some things we can clean up too."

Postgame Observations: Bengals’ Rally Falls Short

Up next, the Bengals host the Rams on Monday Night Football on Sept. 15 at 8:20 pm ET.

Everything Zac Taylor Had To Say After Week 2

"The beauty of this team is we know it's a 17-game season."

First Takes: Joe Burrow Waiting To See How Calf Feels

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow said after Sunday’s 27-24 loss to the Ravens he’s not sure how his sore right calf is going to respond after he limped off the field throwing a four-yard touchdown pass.

Bengals QB Joe Burrow comments on his calf injury flaring up again vs. Ravens

Burrow appeared to tweak his right calf again in Cincinnati's loss to Baltimore.

There’s also this analysis from Pro Football Doc, who suggests Burrow’s calf injury could linger into October.

