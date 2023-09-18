Cincy Jungle staff picks for ‘Monday Night Football’ and open thread

Monday Night Football has two AFC North teams fighting for superiority early in the season. The Pittsburgh Steelers will be hosting the Cleveland Browns for another entry into this long-running rivalry. We also will see an NFC South game between the Carolina Panthers hosting the New Orleans Saints.

It is a bit of a role reversal in this one. The Steelers are coming in looking to prove themselves after they fell flat against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1, and the Cleveland Browns are the ones coming in flying high after upsetting the Cincinnati Bengals.

Pittsburgh was a pretty popular dark horse pick to make some noise in the AFC following quarterback Kenny Pickett and wide receiver George Pickens’ development this preseason. That wasn’t on display at all Week 1. The defense also took a major hit losing Cameron Heyward to a groin injury that needed surgery.

Meanwhile, Cleveland still has a dominating offensive line and one of the best running backs in the NFL with Nick Chubb. Their defensive line, led by Myles Garrett, also seems like it could be unstoppable this season if they can get an early lead going.

The major question will be if the Browns are as good as they looked and are the Steelers as bad as they looked. It is a long season where we see teams have ebbs and flows. Did we see a highly motivated Cleveland team in Week 1 who has been sipping too much of their own Kool-Aid? Or are they the real deal? We may get to see under the bright lights of Monday Night Football.

That isn’t the only matchup for Monday night. The Carolina Panthers will be hosting the New Orleans Saints. We will get to see the No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young is looking to bring his first win to Carolina after coming up short against the Atlanta Falcons.

Derek Carr already has the Saints marching at 1-0, looking like his old self slinging the ball around. They could have the NFC South looking surprisingly competitive with three 2-0 teams.

Here is how our writers see it going.

