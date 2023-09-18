Zac Taylor gives brief update on Joe Burrow; Bengals - Rams line takes a big drop

The Cincinnati Bengals may be without Joe Burrow when they host the Los Angeles Rams in Week 3.

Burrow, who missed all of training camp and the preseason with a calf injury, reaggravated the injury during the team’s Week 2 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

During his Monday press conference, head coach Zac Taylor was unable to say what Burrow’s status is this week.

“I don’t yet. He’s still sore today. He did it (the reaggravation) on one of the final three plays of the game. He’s just sore,” Taylor said of Burrow.

Taylor is waiting to hear what the doctors have to say before planning out the week for Burrow and the offense.

“I think, first of all, we gotta hear what the doctors have to say. Once we have that information, we’ll figure out what we’re gonna do.”

For what it’s worth, the DraftKings spread for Bengals vs. Rams was 6.5 points in favor of Cincinnati on Sunday. However, that line has quickly dipped to 2 points in favor of the home team.

Safe to say there’s a real chance that Burrow is out this week and Browning starts Monday night vs. the Rams. Hopefully, Burrow is fine and will end up starting as he looks to help the Bengals avoid an 0-3 start.

Zac Taylor speaks to the media. https://t.co/CfuvCV2EnY — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) September 18, 2023

