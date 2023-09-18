OBI’s The Aftermath: What’s Next for Bengals After 0-2 Start?

It all feels so familiar. High expectations followed by mega doses of disappointment with an 0-2 start.

The Cincinnati Bengals are entering into “must-win” territory early in the season, with many high-profile games on the horizon. John and Anthony break down the loss to the Ravens Monday evening, as they navigate the short and long-term worries surrounding the club.

