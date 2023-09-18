OBI’s The Aftermath: What’s Next for Bengals After 0-2 Start?

It all feels so familiar. High expectations followed by mega doses of disappointment with an 0-2 start.
The Cincinnati Bengals are entering into “must-win” territory early in the season, with many high-profile games on the horizon. John and Anthony break down the loss to the Ravens Monday evening, as they navigate the short and long-term worries surrounding the club.
Join us at 6:30 p.m. for the live show on Monday before kickoff of another AFC North matchup on ESPN!
If you’re unable to join us live here at Cincy Jungle or YouTube for every episode, all of our podcast content is available here on CJ, the Stitcher, Spotify, iHeart Radio and Google Play Music apps, our Orange and Black Insider YouTube channel, as well as through Megaphone and, as always, on iTunes! Thanks for listening and go subscribe to our channels to be notified when we’re going live and when new episodes are available!
Loading comments...