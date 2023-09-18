Bengals veterans believe the team will rebound after 0-2 start

The Cincinnati Bengals start to the 2023 season has resulted in a loss to the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens.

There is a growing concern for the 0-2 start this year, more so than the slow start last season after a Super Bowl appearance in 2021.

A big part of this concern is the health issues (calf strain) of quarterback Joe Burrow.

Burrow reaggravated his calf injury from training camp in the final touchdown drive by the Bengals on Sunday.

Despite another slow start this season, the veterans are still confident.

After the loss, Ted Karras stated, “I thought we played a solid game. That’s an AFC North matchup right there. It’s going to come down to the last possessions and we came up short today. The main thing we can lean on is that we have experience being 0-2. We’re going to take our lumps but we’re going to come back tomorrow with great energy, come back Wednesday (and) get an extra day of preparation, an extra day of rest for a huge Monday night matchup against a good team (in) the Rams,” according to Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com.

Bengals veteran cornerback Mike Hilton also shared his belief on the season.

“We’re going to bounce back. We have no choice,” Hilton said. “That’s who we are in this locker room. We believe in each other. Like I said, we just get this first win and that will definitely get things rolling,” according to Hobson.

The Bengals will be looking for what already feels like a must-win on Monday night against the Rams. But Hilton and Karras know that’s like after being part of last year’s 0-2 start. Those Bengals went on to win 14 of their final 16 regular-season games.

Let’s hope these Bengals are capable of making another run like that.