Nick Chubb goes down with a severe knee injury

When you play a contact sport at the highest level possible, injuries are bound to occur.

No one, not even fans of rival teams, should want to see players go down, but that’s what happened to Nick Chubb on Monday night.

The Cleveland Browns visited the Steelers in Pittsburgh for the second of two Monday Night Football games.

Chubb, who blitzed the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1 for 106 yards on 18 carries, already had 64 yards on 10 carries in this one. He was primed for another 100-yard performance.

Sadly, the 27-year-old, who has a history of knee injuries, went down with what appears to be a severe knee injury. He was quickly been ruled out for the remainder of the game, and numerous athletes, including Lamar Jackson, Kyler Murray, and LeBron James, tweeted their thoughts and prayers for the star back.

The sports world showed support for Nick Chubb after his injury vs. Pittsburgh pic.twitter.com/vgI6SNYMwW — ESPN (@espn) September 19, 2023

The injury was too gruesome to show on here. It was so bad that when the Steelers home crowd saw it on replay, their reaction was all you needed to hear to know it was really bad.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter also noted that it was the same knee Chubb dislocated and tore multiple ligaments in back during the 2015 season while in college with the Georgia Bulldogs.

Chubb is coming off arguably his best season in the NFL, putting up 1,525 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns last season.

Although we’re a Bengals blog and I’m a Bengals fan and Chubb consistently lights us up, we wish him nothing but a speedy recovery, and ideally, this isn’t as bad as it appears.