Now that we’re two full weeks into the new season, here is a look at what the Week 3 slate looks like.
NFL Week 3 Schedule
Thursday, September 21st
- New York Giants at San Francisco 49ers: 8:15 p.m., Prime Video
Sunday, September 24th
- Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns: 1:00 p.m., CBS
- Atlanta Falcons at Detroit Lions: 1:00 p.m., Fox
- New Orleans Saints at Green Bay Packers: 1:00 p.m., Fox
- Denver Broncos at Miami Dolphins: 1:00 p.m., CBS
- Los Angeles Chargers at Minnesota Vikings: 1:00 p.m., Fox
- New England Patriots at New York Jets: 1:00 p.m., CBS
- Buffalo Bills at Washington Commanders: 1:00 p.m., CBS
- Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars: 1:00 p.m., Fox
- Indianapolis Colts at Baltimore Ravens: 1:00 p.m., CBS
- Carolina Panthers at Seattle Seahawks: 4:05 p.m., CBS
- Chicago Bears at Kansas City Chiefs: 4:25 p.m., Fox
- Dallas Cowboys at Arizona Cardinals: 4:25 p.m., Fox
- Pittsburgh Steelers at Las Vegas Raiders: 8:20 p.m., NBC
Monday, September 25th
- Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 7:15 p.m., ABC
- Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals: 8:15 p.m., ESPN
