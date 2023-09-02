Will 2023 be Trenton Irwin’s best year yet for Bengals?

When you think of the wide receivers for the Cincinnati Bengals, you think of Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Tyler Boyd; and why wouldn't you since these are household names for even non-Bengals fans.

However, another talented wide receiver on the Bengals is Trenton Irwin. After signing with Cincinnati back in 2019, Irwin has proved over time that he has the talent and dedication it takes to succeed on the field.

Trenton Irwin

Height: 6’2’’

6’2’’ Weight: 200

200 Age: 27

27 College: Stanford

Stanford Hometown: Valencia, CA

Valencia, CA Experience: 4 years

Cap Status

Back in November of 2022, according to Over the Cap, Trenton Irwin agreed to a two-year contract for $1,765,000 with Cincinnati. Irwin will take up about $940,000 in cap space (0.4%) in 2023 before becoming a restricted free agent in 2024.

For context, Chase's four-year contract with Cincinnati is $30,819,642.

Background

For those who do not know, Trenton Irwin was a child actor, but over time, acting took a backseat since Irwin wanted to focus on football. This decision did pay off since Irwin had four impressive seasons at Stanford. In his 53 career games there, he caught 152 passes.

Now a college free agent, Irwin signed with the Miami Dolphins in 2019 but was waived that same year. Luckily, Irwin’s journey with Cincinnati began in 2019 soon after.

Irwin has certainly come a long way since his time (or times, really) on the Bengals practice squad. Each year, he has seen more and more playing time, with 2022 being his best season yet. He had 15 catches that year (231 yards).

One standout game for Irwin was against the New England Patriots on December 24th. His two touchdown catches helped the Bengals secure a 22-0 lead into the half before winning 22-18.

Another notable performance came in the home win over the Cleveland Browns, which saw Irwin haul in a 45-yard touchdown off a flea-flicker in the 23-10 win for Cincinnati.

And we can’t forget Irwin’s outing in the road win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he hauled in three passes for 42 yards and a score in the 37-30 victory.

These are the critical plays Irwin made to help the Bengals finish the regular season at 12-4. You wouldn’t see that just looking at his modest numbers of 23 catches for 231 yards and four touchdowns for the 2022 season.

He may not be a top-three receiver in the Bengals offense, but it’s clear Irwin knows how to make big plays when it matters most.

Outlook for 2023 Season

Given his history with the Bengals, it’s reasonable to predict that, when needed, Irwin will deliver. Over the years, Irwin’s talent has only grown, and he has proven that he can deliver, even in the most critical of plays.

If the 2022 season was any indication of what’s to come, it’s safe to say that Irwin will come through if and when needed this season.

What do you think? Will this be Irwin's best year yet? Let me know in the comments!