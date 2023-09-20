How confident are you in Zac Taylor?

Greetings, Bengals fans!

For the fourth time under head coach Zac Taylor, the Bengals are 0-2 to start off a season. That includes last year’s 0-2 start that came before the Bengals reeled off 14 wins in their next 16 games, winning the AFC North and making it all the way to the AFC Championship.

Still, it’s disappointing that the Bengals keep enduring these slow starts to the regular season.

So for this week’s Bengals Reacts Survey, we’re asking how confident you are in Taylor as head coach of the Bengals.

Sound off in the poll below, and let us know your thoughts in the comments section!

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/GPWA4M/">Please take our survey</a>

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Cincinnati Bengals fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.