Cincinnati going with ‘White Bengal’ jersey combo for Monday Night Football vs. Rams

The Cincinnati Bengals are now 0-2 for the second straight season after falling to Baltimore Ravens this past weekend in Paycor Stadium.

The Bengals have now turned their attention to a Monday Night Football matchup with the Los Angeles Rams.

Cincinnati will be going with the ‘White Bengal’ uniform against the Rams this upcoming week.

Last season the Bengals wore the white helmets for the first time with their color rush jerseys.

The team will now rock the white away tops and pants with the white helmet.

The Bengals wore the white helmets twice last season, against the Miami Dolphins and Pittsburgh Steelers, winning both games.

Can the Bengals make it 3-0 on Monday night in the white helmets?

The glaring concern will be Joe Burrow’s health status after tweaking his calf again at the end of the Ravens game.

The Rams are currently 1-1, beating the Seahawks in week one and falling short of the 49ers last weekend.