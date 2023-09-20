 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Positive update on Joe Burrow’s calf injury

Encouraging.

By Drew Garrison
/ new
NFL: SEP 17 Ravens at Bengals

As all Cincinnati Bengals fans sit on pins and needles, waiting for an update on franchise quarterback Joe Burrow’s calf, each Twitter notification gets more tension-filled than the last.

Will he be ready Monday night? How long will this linger?

While most of that is still unknown, we did see a positive update from NFL insider Mike Garafolo on Wednesday, who says Burrow has been improving since Sunday’s setback.

Burrow told reporters he “tweaked” the calf in the Week 2 game against the Baltimore Ravens, and all of Who Dey Nation has been waiting in suspense ever since. The positive update from Garafolo should put some minds at ease.

As he mentions, an extra day of rest can help in Burrow’s situation. With Aaron Donald and the Los Angeles Rams coming to town, Burrow being as close to 100% as possible is very important.

As practices ramp up for the week and players and coaches start talking to the media, we may get more insight into where Burrow is, but as of now, we will take this positive report and run with it.

We will have more updates on Burrow as they become available ahead of Bengals vs. Rams.

More From Cincy Jungle

Loading comments...