Micah Parsons continues to defend Joe Burrow and the Bengals

After a rough start to the season for Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals, there has been a lot of criticism of Burrow and his poor play.

Following the opening loss to the Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons was on Bleacher Reports’ “The Edge,” where he defended Burrow, which you can check out here.

Now after Week 2 of the NFL season, the Bengals are sitting at 0-2, just like last season, and the offense continues to struggle.

In the matchup with the Baltimore Ravens, Burrow completed 27/41 passes for 222 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception on a pass to the end zone.

Once again, Parsons appeared on “The Edge” and continued to defend Burrow and the Bengals.

“Look at the Bengals last year, they started their season off 0-2. Why are we panicking?”

There has been a lot of talk about Burrow and if he rushed back from his calf injury, and that has led to the slow start.

“I think the panic is that Joe Burrow might have rushed back because he wanted to show guys he could do this, and he wanted to lead his team, especially with the contract and things like that.”

Parsons knows that once Burrow is fully healthy, this team will look the way we were all expecting.

“You still have Ja’Marr Chase, you still have Tee Higgins, you still have Tyler Boyd, and once Joe Burrow gets fully healthy, you’re going to have the guy that you have been looking for.”

Hopefully, Burrow and the Bengals start turning things around in Week 3 vs. the Los Angeles Rams.

You can check out everything Parsons had to say about the Bengals below.

Micah Parsons on Joe Burrow and the 0-2 start.



I love Micah man he knows what’s up. pic.twitter.com/KaWxZMqI5g — Chaston Scott (@CinCity808) September 20, 2023

Be sure to follow our Twitter page and ‘like’ our Facebook page for the latest Cincinnati Bengals news, views, and other fun stuff for Bengaldom. And as always, Who Dey!