Cincy Jungle staff picks for Giants at 49ers on Thursday Night Football

NFL fans will have a good one this week on Thursday Night Football. The San Francisco 49ers are hosting the New York Giants in a clash between two NFC teams.

The 49ers look like one of the best teams in football and a possible threat to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC. Pass rusher Nick Bosa got a new contract right before the season started, but he has yet to record a sack. His impact can be felt as those around him have taken advantage of the attention that he gets. The team has a total of six sacks through 2 games, and they will now be facing a Giants team that has seen quarterback Daniel Jones sacked 10 times already.

San Francisco has also seen quarterback Brock Purdy return as the efficient player they need at the helm of the Kyle Shanahan offense that has running back Christian McCaffrey as its centerpiece with over 300 total yards in two games.

The Giants were a miraculous comeback away from coming back against the Arizona Cardinals. They came back from down 20-0 to score 31 points in the second half. Those are their only points on the season after being blanked by the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1.

A big part of that comeback was running back Saquon Barkley, who scored twice. He won’t be available with an ankle sprain. That is a pretty sizable hit to the offense, but Jones finished the win at Arizona with 380 total yards after coming alive in the second half while spreading the ball around pretty well. Maybe this New York team finally woke up and we see a close game Thursday.

This is how our staff is picking Thursday Night Football.

