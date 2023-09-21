Bengals News (9/21): Andrew Whitworth talks Cincinnati vs. Los Angeles

Game Within The Game: Former Bengal and Ram Andrew Whitworth Talks Super Bowl Rematch

Two-time All-Pro left tackle Andrew Whitworth returns to his first Paycor Stadium game as a fan Monday night to watch the Cincinnati Bengals host the Los Angeles Rams.

The Conversation: Willie Anderson on This Year's Ring of Honor Class

No one has straddled the Who Dey generations quite like Bengals Ring of Honor member Willie Anderson, one of only a handful of men to play with both this year’s Ring of Honor inductees Boomer Esiason and Chad Johnson.

Cam Akers trade: Bengals' game plan vs. Rams becomes crystal clear

An expected move eliminates a potential distraction for Cincinnati's next opponent.

Dynasty Fantasy Football Week 3 Report: Buy Low, Sell High Targets Include Ja'Marr Chase, Drake London, and Others

Two weeks into the regular season, the landscape has already started shifting in dynasty leagues. Who are some risers, fallers, sell-highs, and buy-lows?

Cincinnati Bengals Hopeful, But 'Very Real' Possibility Joe Burrow Misses Games With Calf Injury

The team reportedly remains "hopeful" that his calf responds to treatment and are leaving the door open for him to play on Monday night.

NFL writer says it is time for Bengals fans to panic

Is it panic time over Joe Burrow's injury?

Adam Schefter says ‘fair to wonder’ if Joe Burrow can play vs. Rams

An insider weighs in on the Joe Burrow injury situation.

Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase turns heads with comments about usage

Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase comments on usage after first two games of season.

Cincinnati Bengals defense film review after NFL Week 2 loss to Ravens

The Bengals defense had a letdown performance in last week's loss to the Ravens.

Bengals Week 2 PFF Recap: 3 stats to know

Cincinnati fixed an easy problem on offense, but needs to do much better rushing the passer.

Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams resigns from position with team

Defensive coordinator Alan Williams resigned from his position with the team, the Chicago Bears announced on Wednesday.

Raiders place Chandler Jones on non-football illness list due to personal matter

Las Vegas Raiders pass rusher Chandler Jones has been placed on the team's non-football illness list and will be out indefinitely as he deals with a personal issue.

Week 3 injury report for 2023 NFL season

NFL.com keeps you up to date with each player's injury designation for Week 3 of the 2023 season.

2023 NFL Offensive Player Rankings, Week 3: Three offensive surprises who aren't flukes

Rams WR Puka Nacua has taken the league by storm. David Carr explains why his production is no fluke -- and breaks down the surprising success of two other offensive players.

Vikings bolster run game, get RB Cam Akers in trade with Rams

The Vikings, who currently have a league-worst 69 rushing yards this season, acquired running back Cam Akers from the Rams in a deal that includes a swap of 2026 draft picks.

Davante Adams criticizes 'out of control' safety Taylor Rapp

Raiders WR Davante Adams, who took a hit to the left side of his face from the Bills' Taylor Rapp on Sunday, was critical of Rapp on Wednesday.

Browns bring back RB Kareem Hunt on 1-year deal after Nick Chubb's injury

Kareem Hunt is back with the Browns, the same team he's played with for the last four seasons.

Report: Justice Hill may miss Week 3 with toe injury

The Ravens may be without running back Justice Hill this week, but he is not expected to miss much time.

Bucs place Chase Edmonds on IR, promote Patrick O'Connor

The Buccaneers placed running back Chase Edmonds on injured reserve Wednesday.

Prisco's Week 3 NFL picks: Patriots' nightmare start continues with loss to Jets; Eagles hold off feisty Bucs

Pete Prisco reveals all his Week 3 picks, including the Steelers getting their second straight upset.

Bears' Justin Fields walks back coaching as cause for early-season struggles, QB says he will alter approach

Why is Fields struggling? "You know, could be coaching I think," Fields said to reporters on Wednesday.