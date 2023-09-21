Vontaze Burfict and Pacman Jones say they were ‘too aggressive’ for today’s game

Fans of the Cincinnati Bengals remember those passionate Marvin Lewis defenses.

They also remember the motor of the defense, Vontaze Burfict, and the spark plug in the secondary, Adam Pacman Jones.

Recently, they both opened up about their time together. And they agreed that they wouldn’t fit into today’s game. Here’s what they said...

Burfict: We had a different type of defense back then. Our defense wouldn’t be able to play in this era. Jones: We was a little bit too aggressive. Burfict: We was a little too aggressive. Just imagine Jones on the island over there giving the receivers business. He ain’t making it to the fourth quarter! And just imagine the receiver running across the middle. My thing was as a linebacker, they told me to try to lower my target. I couldn’t go for offensive receiver’s knees. I couldn’t do it. I’d rather just man up and hit him. So our defense in this era, we’d get way more flags. Jones: Yeah, way more flags.

Watch the full interview below: