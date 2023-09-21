Zac Taylor gives a pair of updates on Joe Burrow calf injury

As the Cincinnati Bengals get set to face the Los Angeles Rams, all eyes remain on Joe Burrow.

After having a setback with his calf injury late in the Week 2 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, Burrow’s status for Week 3 is very much in question, as evidenced by the initial Bengals - Rams line being 6.5 points Sunday night, then quickly dropping to 2.5 points Monday morning. It’s currently Bengals -3 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Ahead of Thursday’s first practice for the week, head coach Zac Taylor spoke with local media. There, Taylor said that Burrow is still dealing with soreness and likely won’t fully practice today, if he goes at all.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor said Joe Burrow is still dealing with some soreness. If he practices today, it will not be at a full volume. — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) September 21, 2023

Fair to say Taylor staying “soreness is an issue” isn’t the greatest sign.



Staying understandably tight-lipped on details but focused on a lot of taking it day by day and keep the conversation flowing. — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) September 21, 2023

On Wednesday, Taylor was a guest on the Rich Eisen Show and had a more positive update on Burrow’s status this week.

“It’s been an encouraging early part of the week,” Taylor said of Burrow. “I’ve learned enough in my five years here to not assume anything. We’ll just take it day to day with him. He’s been a little sore early in the week, but we’ll see how it goes. Fortunately, we get an extra day here.

“The No. 1 thing is Joe’s health and making sure he’s healthy in the short term and the long term.”

If Burrow can’t go this week, the Bengals figure to go with backup Jake Browning as QB1 vs. L.A. It is worth noting that Will Grier is on the practice squad, though he didn’t join the Bengals until after final cuts, so he’s probably not ready to unseat Browning as the backup just yet.

Zac Taylor



The @Bengals head coach gave us the latest update on quarterback Joe Burrow's calf and if he might be out there Monday against the Rams:#NFL #RuleTheJungle #LARvsCIN pic.twitter.com/h86IdMLfEs — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) September 20, 2023

