Bengals vs. Rams Injury Report: Burrow and Nacua get DNP; Ossai goes full

The Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams held their first game week practice Thursday, where quarterback Joe Burrow was present.

However, Burrow did no practice, according to the official injury report. Reporters at practice noted that Burrow just stood around for the most part during the open media session, so it appears he was just a bystander, even though he had pads and a helmet on.

Burrow himself invoked Marvin Lewis with a “we’ll see” on his Week 3 playing status.

Another Joe present for practice was third-year defensive end Joseph Ossai, who has yet to play in the regular season after injuring his ankle in the preseason finale. Ossai was able to practice fully today after getting three limited sessions in Week 2 before being inactive vs. the Baltimore Ravens. Look for him to play Monday night.

Backup running back and starting kickoff returner Chris Evans was not on today’s injury report, so he looks good to go for Week 3. Evans missed Week 2 with an ankle injury but did get in two limited sessions prior to being a gameday scratch.

Safety Nick Scott, who left Sunday’s loss to Baltimore with a concussion, went limited today, as did backup Tycen Anderson (calf).

For the Rams, they’re already without star wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who is still on the injured reserve list with a hamstring injury. That’s led to the emergence of Puka Nacua, a fifth-round rookie out of BYU who has had a record-breaking start to his NFL career.

However, Nacua is dealing with an oblique injury that led to him missing practice last week, though he still played in Sunday’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

According to The Athletic reporter Jourdan Rodrigue, Nacua did not practice Thursday but is still expected to play Monday.

Be sure to check back later when the Rams’ full injury report is uploaded.