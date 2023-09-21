 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
The Orange and Black Insider Bengals podcast: Familiar Strangers

The Bengals are teetering on must-win territory this week with a Super Bowl LVI rematch set for Monday Night Football. We break down the crucial matchups and more with BLEAV in Rams co-host, Jake Ellenbogen!

By Anthony Cosenza
The Cincinnati Bengals are in must-win mode as they host old friend/foe Sean McVay and his Los Angeles Rams. The Jungle will be rocking with the Ring of Honor inductees in the house and it being a “white-out” game.

To help us get a peek behind the L.A. curtain, we welcome in BLEAV in Rams co-host, Jake Ellenbogen. He also is the CEO of Downtown Rams, as well as a contributor at SB Nation’s Turf Show Times.

