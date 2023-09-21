Will Grier leaves the Bengals to join Patriots, per report

The New England Patriots are signing Will Grier off of the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. That leaves the Bengals with just one healthy quarterback on the 53-man roster or 16-man practice squad, which is now down to 15 players with Grier’s defection.

This is certainly a curveball for the Bengals, who could be without Joe Burrow in Week 3 and need an extra quarterback behind Jake Browning. That spot would seemingly go to Grier, be it a gameday call-up or an outright signing to the 53-man roster, but he apparently feels better about the situation in New England, where Mac Jones could be losing hold of his starting job.

Grier joined the Bengals practice squad following roster cuts after spending training camp and the preseason with the Dallas Cowboys. He’s been there since before Week 1 and should have enough of a grasp on the offense to be Browning’s backup.

Perhaps this is a positive sign that the Bengals don’t think Burrow will miss much, if any game action. It wouldn’t make sense for Grier to leave town if Burrow is about to miss several games.

It could also mean the team is planning to sign Trevor Siemian after he spent the offseason with Cincinnati before losing the backup spot to Browning and was released during final cuts. I’d say he’ll likely be on the roster by Monday since he’s the only realistic option for the Bengals...unless they’d rather have Reid Sinnett.

For those of you who think the Bengals should call the Carolina Panthers about Andy Dalton, that’s not happening for a variety of reasons, among which is the fact Dalton is likely starting this week with Bryce Young battling injury.

