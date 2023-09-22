Bengals vs. Rams odds, betting trends, expert predictions, and staff picks for Week 3

The Cincinnati Bengals will be hosting the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football this week.

Cincinnati will be taking the field after licking the wounds of falling to 0-2 for the second straight season. The health of quarterback Joe Burrow is also up in the air as he has been dealing with soreness in his calf and is highly questionable to play.

That has led to the Rams being a pretty popular bet as underdogs this week, but here are how the numbers shake out.

The Bengals are currently 3-point favorites against the Rams, according to DraftKings sportsbook. The over/under is also set at 43.5. It says quite a bit about the way this game is viewed when Cincinnati opened with as high as a 6.5-point favorite. It wouldn’t be shocking to see the spread shrink even more as game time approaches.

This may be a case of bettors swaying the line more than anything. When a team starting off 0-2 and looking like they’d have, at best, another week with a quarterback still recovering from a calf injury is that big of a favorite, it wouldn’t be surprising that a bunch of people hammered that bet early.

The Bengals are 0-2 against the spread and straight up on the season

Cincinnati is 1-1 on the season on the over/under

The Rams are 1-0-1 against the spread this season

Los Angeles is also 1-1 with the over/under

The average score for games that included the Bengals is 39 points

The average score for Games involving the Rams is 48 points

Los Angeles is 1-1 as the underdog on the year

Expert picks

CBS Sports has three of their six experts taking the Bengals

Only two of ESPN’s seven experts are taking the Rams

82% of the Athletic staff are picking Cincinnati

NFL Pick Watch, which takes into account picks from across the web, has 57% of picks going the Bengals' way.

Most of the experts still believe in this Cincinnati team. They started 0-2 last year before working their way back up to 2-2. This Rams team seems to be a bit underrated, given their performance so far. They aren’t going to be an easy win on Monday Night Football.

This 0-2 team could also have a bit of extra motivation, given the Rams were the ones who defeated the Bengals in the Super Bowl during the 2021 season. There are still plenty of guys who took the field for that game who are still suiting up for Cincinnati.

