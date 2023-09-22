Bengals News (9/22): Joe Burrow taking it day-by-day

Quicker Hits: If Bengals Need Jake Browning, He's Invested; Tee Hopes To Be MVP-Worthy Again; New Interior Faces Rams Great

Now a popular quarterback guru, Palmer, who also helps Bengals Pro Bowler Joe Burrow, thinks the Bengals are in good hands if they decide to rest Burrow's strained calf and give Browning his first NFL start Monday night (8:15-Cincinnati's Channel 5, ESPN) at Paycor Stadium against the Rams.

Quick Hits: Burrow Uncertain As Bengals Prep For Rams; Browning Commutes 'Life Sentence' On Practice Squad; Ossai Goes Full

Bengals Pro Bowl quarterback Joe Burrow did his customary weekly news conference befitting that week's starter in a packed Paycor Stadium interview room, but after not practicing Thursday he's not sure he's playing Monday night (8:15-Cincinnati's Channel 5, ESPN) at Paycor against the Rams.

First Takes: Bengals Taking It Day-By-Day With Burrow; 'Giving Him Some Time Best'

"When you don't have your starting quarterback that's a challenge," Taylor said. "When you've invested time and effort into Jake and Jake's matched that. The guys on our 53-man roster are here for a reason. We believe in them. We know we're going call upon everybody at some point and the quarterback position is no different."

Setting The Scene: Rams at Bengals for Monday Night Football

The two teams have played two consecutive games at "neutral" sites, as the Rams also won the most recent regular-season meeting 24-10 in 2019 at Wembley Stadium in London. While the AFC representative and thus Cincinnati was considered to be the home team for Super Bowl LVI, it was played in the Rams' home venue of SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

Joe Burrow injury update: Bengals consider star QB day-to-day, feel one practice before 'MNF' would be 'ideal'

The Cincinnati Bengals are 0-2, and quarterback Joe Burrow, the NFL's latest highest-paid player after signing a five-year, $275 million contract extension on Sept. 9, is struggling to look like his normal self after aggravating a preseason calf injury. As for if he will suit up in Week 3 against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night, that remains to be seen.

Patriots sign Will Grier off Bengals' practice squad

With Joe Burrow battling a calf injury, the loss of Grier at the very least means the Bengals are short on passers in practice. And if Burrow is unable to go this week, the Bengals will need a No. 2 quarterback, as the only other quarterback in Cincinnati is backup Jake Browning.

Patriots Raid Bengals Roster for Key Joe Burrow Contingency Plan

The move is a huge blow to the Bengals, leaving them with one healthy quarterback for Monday night’s game against the Rams as starter Joe Burrow deals with a calf injury that kept him out of practice today.

Cincinnati Bengals News: What Joe Burrow Said About His Chance of Playing Monday Night

“You have to practice one day,” he clarified. “Maybe not full, but you’ve got to be running around throwing the ball. You just have to feel confident in your ability to go out and do the job. I don’t know yet. We’ll see. We’ll see how we feel the next couple of days.”

Cincinnati Bengals Film Breakdown: Terrible Scripted Offense and How To Fix It

Scripted plays are the first 15 plays that an offense runs at the start of the game. Typically these plays are designed to be easy wins against the defense, which forces them to adjust. The Bengals have scored zero points off of their scripted drives and only picked up a single first down in two games.

