Three and Out Podcast: Attitudes heading into Week 3

This week on Three and Out, Kevin and I spoke mostly about our attitudes and thoughts on the Cincinnati Bengals overall as they head into Week 3 with an 0-2 record for the second consecutive year.

We discussed the differences between the 2022 start and the 2023 start, and we both agreed that there is no reason to throw the season away, even if Joe Burrow is forced to sit until after the bye week, which is after the next four games.

Kevin also laid out his thoughts on Bengals head coach Zac Taylor and how it’s his responsibility to win at least two of the next four games, even if Burrow is shut down.

We didn’t preview the Bengals game against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football because we’re uncertain as to whether or not Burrow will play, and trying to make predictions when the best player on the team, in the most important position, may not play.

Check out our latest episode below, and click here to check out the rest of OBI.

Enjoy!