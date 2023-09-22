Reid Sinnett to Bengals practice squad, per report

The Cincinnati Bengals have a new quarterback, and it’s a familiar face.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Reid Sinnett is joining Cincinnati’s practice squad. He’ll replace the spot vacated by Will Grier, who just signed with the New England Patriots 53-man roster.

This means that, as of now, Sinnett will likely be a gameday call-up for Monday night if Joe Burrow is unable to play and Jake Browning gets the starting nod.

The Bengals have since confirmed the signing.

Former Bengals’ QB Reid Sinnett is signing with Cincinnati’s practice squad, per source. Sinnett knows the Bengals offense from spending this summer with Cincinnati. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 22, 2023

Sinnett is classified as a second-year player out of the University of San Diego. He was a college free agent signee of the Buccaneers in 2020 and spent the past three seasons on the practice squads of the Buccaneers and Dolphins.

Sinnett was on the Eagles’ active roster for 10 games in 2021. He also played in one game for the San Antonio Brahmas of the XFL in 2023.

The Bengals signed Sinnett on July 30th following the calf injury to Burrow, then was waived during final roster cuts. He played in the preseason finale at Washington, completing 6/11 passes for 77 yards and a touchdown.