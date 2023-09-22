Joe Burrow goes limited and more from Bengals vs. Rams Friday Injury Report

The Cincinnati Bengals held their second practice in preparation for the Rams on Friday, where Joe Burrow was again present.

After getting a DNP on Thursday, Burrow got in a limited session today. Reporters who were present for the first 30 minutes of practice noted that Burrow was stretching, jogging, and throwing during individual drills.

Burrow even got a brief ride from owner Mike Brown on the golf cart.

Joe Burrow jogs during team stretch. A significant positive sign at Bengals practice Friday pic.twitter.com/nkXZRXzgl1 — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) September 22, 2023

During team stretches today—#Bengals Owner Mike Brown:



Drove his golf cart to Joe Burrow.

Picked him up.

Had a conversation.

Drove a circle.

Then dropped Joe back off, so he could finish stretching.@WCPO pic.twitter.com/c5ieasEsaF — Caleb Noe (@CalebNoeTV) September 22, 2023

Throughout the open portion of practice, Bengals coaches (asst. Dan Pitcher and coach Zac Taylor) and training staff (Matt Summers and Nick Cosgray) chatted with Burrow in his first throwing session during practice. pic.twitter.com/uf6m6yGNj7 — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) September 22, 2023

Progress for Joe Burrow. Did not throw during individual yesterday. Doing so today.



Here’s video for the Twitter docs to analyze. pic.twitter.com/CJwrz4Jmnu — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) September 22, 2023

After individual drills and before team periods Joe Burrow has extended conversation with Bengals head coach Zac Taylor. Burrow appeared ready to participate in team periods part of practice as media portion ended. pic.twitter.com/gspMpOvkRl — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) September 22, 2023

Burrow is trending toward being a true gameday decision to keep the Rams guessing on who gets the starting nod between him and Jake Browning on Monday.

For what it’s worth, Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase ‘guesses’ that Burrow will miss Week 3.

Elsewhere, safeties Tycen Anderson (calf) and Nick Scott (concussion) went full after being limited Thursday, so they’re trending toward playing in three days.

Defensive end Joseph Ossai went full for the second straight day and appears good to go Monday for his 2023 regular-season debut.

Linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (knee) and tight end Irv Smith Jr. (hamstring) were added to the injury report as limited participants, so their status is now in question.

Check back this evening when the Rams release their full Friday injury report.