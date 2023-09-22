 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Joe Burrow goes limited and more from Bengals vs. Rams Friday Injury Report

Burrow is making progress. Will it be enough to play in Week 3?

By Jason Marcum
Cincinnati Bengals Offseason Workout Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals held their second practice in preparation for the Rams on Friday, where Joe Burrow was again present.

After getting a DNP on Thursday, Burrow got in a limited session today. Reporters who were present for the first 30 minutes of practice noted that Burrow was stretching, jogging, and throwing during individual drills.

Burrow even got a brief ride from owner Mike Brown on the golf cart.

Burrow is trending toward being a true gameday decision to keep the Rams guessing on who gets the starting nod between him and Jake Browning on Monday.

For what it’s worth, Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase ‘guesses’ that Burrow will miss Week 3.

Elsewhere, safeties Tycen Anderson (calf) and Nick Scott (concussion) went full after being limited Thursday, so they’re trending toward playing in three days.

Defensive end Joseph Ossai went full for the second straight day and appears good to go Monday for his 2023 regular-season debut.

Linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (knee) and tight end Irv Smith Jr. (hamstring) were added to the injury report as limited participants, so their status is now in question.

Bengals vs. Rams Injury Report

Check back this evening when the Rams release their full Friday injury report.

