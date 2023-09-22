Ja’Marr Chases ‘guesses’ that Joe Burrow won’t play vs. Rams

As the Cincinnati Bengals prepare to host the Los Angeles Rams, all eyes remain on Joe Burrow and his lingering calf injury.

After missing over a month of action during training camp and the preseason due to the injury, Burrow was able to play in the Bengals’ first two regular-season games, both of which turned out to be losses.

Making matters worse was Burrow reinjured the calf on his final throw in Sunday’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens. There’s now a very real chance he will miss Week 3 vs. the Rams and potentially long.

If you ask Ja’Marr Chase what he thinks, the star wideout has said all along that Burrow should sit out until he’s fully healed.

During a Friday open locker-room session, Chase said he would ‘guess’ that Burrow won’t play Monday (emphasis on the word guess).

A big part of that is Chase’s belief that Burrow shouldn’t be back on the field until he’s 100%.

Here is what Chase had to say via Mike Petraglia.

Asked Ja'Marr Chase if he had to guess if Joe Burrow plays Monday. Chase was his usual honest and forthcoming self Friday. pic.twitter.com/6rh96QLr94 — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) September 22, 2023

I wouldn’t put much into these statements in terms of Burrow’s status for Monday. Still, it’s hard to ignore what Chase is saying and how right he was all along about the QB needing to sit out games to make sure he’s fully recovered.

We can only hope this doesn’t turn into a season-long issue for Burrow that effectively nukes any hope of the Bengals reaching another AFC Championship.