Who are the best route running receivers of all-time?

One of the best parts of football is watching those crafty receivers create separation with their fast feet and precise routes.

The list of great receivers goes on and on and on, and it gets longer after each season. However, there are several different types of receivers. You have your athletic receivers, your lightning-fast receivers, your sharp route runners, etc.

You have Jerry Rice, Marvin Harrison, Calvin Johnson, Larry Fitzgerald, Randy Moss, and so many others. But who’s the best route runner? Who could create the most separation from a DB?

One of the greatest Bengals receivers of all time claims he was the greatest route runner ever and that theory was solidified by his former teammate, Willie Anderson.

Within the last year, Ochocinco has since put a few receivers atop his personal list of best receivers in the NFL currently.

#85 believes Stefon Diggs, Davante Adams, and Keenan Allen are some of the best receivers currently.

But Chad has also shown love for Bengals receivers since they entered the league, especially for #1.

Last season, he mentioned Chase was the best in franchise history already.

There are dozens of receivers who could be on the list of “greatest receiver(s) of all time.” But once you begin talking about this topic, you start talking about stats and rings and how much those numbers affect the accolade of the greatest.

Tell us who tops your list of the best receivers. Who was the best route runner in history? Let us know!