Bengals fans remain mildly confident in Zac Taylor and direction of team

It isn’t great when your team starts off 0-2 ‘and’ the star quarterback could possibly miss time. The Cincinnati Bengals and their fans aren’t having the beginning to the season they were hoping for during the offseason.

Here is how the team feels about its current direction.

It isn’t hard to believe that just over half the fans are still confident in this team and direction. We saw this team overcome an 0-2 hole last year. They were able to get to 4-3 before losing on Halloween to the Cleveland Browns. They didn’t lose again until the AFC Championship game. They’ve shown that with a healthy Joe Burrow, they can be one of the top teams in the NFL.

The problem this year has been that Burrow seems to still not be completely healed from a calf strain that he suffered during training camp. He also aggravated that injury last week in the loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Burrow’s status is now up in the air for the Monday Night Football matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. That could leave this offense having Jake Browning lead this offense full of weapons. That brings up how confident fans are in head coach Zac Taylor.

The fan base seems to be a bit all over the place with how they feel about Taylor. A quarter of the fans being not confident in Taylor isn’t surprising. The NFL is a “what have you done for me lately” league.

It also isn’t surprising fans aren’t as confident in a guy who has taken the team on back-to-back deep runs in the playoffs. The offense took over 90 minutes to score their first touchdown and look like they had any cohesion at all.

You can put that on them shaping the game plan around knowing Burrow wasn’t 100 percent, but this is the NFL, and this team has one of the best group of offensive weapons in the NFL.

To not be able to have a plan together to be able to move the ball consistently really isn’t acceptable. Especially in the fourth year of having Burrow and most of these weapons. Looking like your offense is still trying to find an identity is pretty unacceptable.

Still, this team has earned some patience. It wasn’t that long ago the Bengals had almost a 30-year playoff drought end with a trip to the Super Bowl in 2021. They just need to get things on track sooner rather than later. It is a long season, but they can’t dig too deep of a hole in a very competitive AFC.