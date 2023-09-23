Bengals News (9/23): Jeff Blake gives advice to Jake Browning

Quick Hits: Bengals Work Limited Joe Burrow; Ja'Marr Chase Emerges Upbeat After This One-on-One; Injury Update

"We got all the reps with him in the offseason. As long as he believes in himself and has confidence, we're good," said Boyd with running back Joe Mixon standing next to him. "Whoever is back there behind that center, we're OK because we've got four dogs behind him. Three receivers and you've got a bulldog (Mixon). Just throw the ball up."

Bengals First Takes: Joe Burrow In Pads; Jeff Blake's Advice To Jake Browning

But unlike Friday, he threw during individual drills. And, he looked to throw easily. Something that he also didn't do Thursday. He got a brief cart ride from Bengals president Mike Brown before Burrow went into the stretching line and after they talked for a few seconds Burrow got dropped off.

Bengals Roster Moves: Quarterback Signed to Practice Squad

Sinnett, a second-year player out of the University of San Diego, was on the Bengals' roster during training camp and preseason before being waived on Aug. 29. He played in the preseason finale on Aug. 26 at Washington, completing six of 11 passes for 77 yards and a TD for a passer rating of 107.0.

Five Things To Watch: Bengals vs. Rams

Cincinnati's offensive line has performed well against talented defensive fronts through the first two games, allowing a sack on just 4.1 percent of drop backs — the eighth-best rate in the NFL. There will be no room for a decline this week when Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald comes to town.

Sports injury expert says Bengals' Joe Burrow needs 'prolonged rest,' recommends at least four-week absence

"When it's reported there's been a tweak or aggravation," Jaramillo said Friday, "that means some amount of scar tissue that's been laid down for healing has been torn. The player takes a step back. The question is, how far did he step back? Saying he's 'day to day' is highly optimistic and quite unrealistic. Terms related to his availability like, 'We'll see' and 'day to day,' they sound to me like they're coming from an elite, optimistic athlete. I believe he should be out at least four weeks."

Joe Burrow remains day-to-day as Bengals continue to monitor QB

Burrow officially did not practice, and his status remains uncertain for the Monday night game against the Los Angeles Rams. Whether Burrow will be on the field could be out of his control as he deals with the calf issue.

Ja'Marr Chase Wants Joe Burrow to Sit Out for Bengals vs. Rams with Calf Injury

Chase spoke with reporters following practice Friday and said he told Burrow—who is dealing with an injured calf—that he doesn't want to see him back on the field until he's 100 percent healthy, even if that means missing some time.

Bengals vs. Rams on Monday Night Football: Everything you need to know

For the first time this season, the Bengals will break out their White Bengal uniforms, but this time, with a twist. The Bengals will wear their primary white jerseys alongside their White Bengal helmets.

Who is Jake Browning? A look at the Bengals QB who will start Monday if Joe Burrow sits out with calf injury

Quarterback Jake Browning is the one tasked with that role. The 27-year-old has never completed a pass in the NFL, but he may be leading the Bengals against the Rams on prime time in just a few days.

Around the league

Justin Fields on borrowed time as Bears' QB? Plus, Eric Bieniemy's impact and a fascinating innovation

Admitting an evaluation mistake is the hardest thing to do as a scout. But it's part of the business. No matter how many hours of film study and research you devote to any one prospect, and regardless of the pedigree, it's still very hard to tell whether a talented player will develop into a blue-chipper at the highest level of the game. With that in mind ...

Niners sign head coach Kyle Shanahan, general manager John Lynch to multi-year extensions

General manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan have received multi-year contract extensions, the team announced Friday. Lynch was previously signed through 2024, while Shanahan was inked through 2025.

Chargers RB Austin Ekeler (ankle) to miss second straight game

The Bolts' standout running back will be sidelined for a second straight game due to an ankle injury as he was ruled out on Friday for Sunday's Week 3 tilt against the Minnesota Vikings

Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle (concussion) questionable for Sunday's game vs. Broncos

Waddle sustained the concussion in the fourth quarter of Miami's win over the rival Patriots on Sept. 17, when New England linebacker Marte Mapu delivered a helmet-to-helmet hit on a pass that fell incomplete.