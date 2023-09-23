OBI Bengals Fan Highlight: Bengal Jim

The Cincinnati Bengals may not be as old as some of the most storied NFL franchises, like the New York Giants, Chicago Bears, or Green Bay Packers, but they’ve been around for over 50 years, and in that time, they’ve built one of the most passionate and loyal fan bases in the league.

There have been a lot of recognizable Bengals fans throughout the years, and at the Orange and Black Insider, we decided it would be a good idea to start a new monthly feature highlighting some of these long-time fans.

There was no better place to start than Bengal Jim.

Jim Foster has been a Bengals fan since he was a kid and a season-ticket holder since the early ‘90s. His tailgate, which was started in 1993, is the longest continuous running tailgate in Cincinnati football history, according to Bengals.com, and he has had fans from 43 states and 23 different countries tailgating with him outside Paycor Stadium.

He has also set up tailgates at away games in cities all over the country. Kevin and I were able to catch up with Jim, where he shared his first memory as a Bengals fan, shared some news about his Cincinnati tailgate, as well as shared what cities they’ll be traveling to.

Next month, we’ll be highlighting Tony Da Tiger.

Enjoy!

