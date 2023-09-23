Joe Burrow is questionable on the final Bengals vs. Rams Injury Report

The Cincinnati Bengals have listed quarterback Joe Burrow as questionable to play vs. the Los Angeles Rams.

Following Saturday’s practice, head coach Zac Taylor announced Burrow is questionable to play Monday night when the Bengals host the Rams in a Super Bowl LVI rematch.

Burrow practiced Saturday and was reportedly even taking snaps in red-zone work.

The Bengals have since announced their final injury report, which has Burrow questionable after going limited on Saturday. That means he went limited for two straight days after Thursday’s DNP.

Joe Burrow officially questionable for MNF vs Rams. Another “We’ll see,” per HC Zac Taylor.



If Burrow is not starting would the #Bengals still make him active on Monday? “Doubtful.” | @WLWT — Olivia Ray (@OliviaRayTV) September 23, 2023

Burrow, with sleeve on right calf, was making all the throws in red zone drills in the media portion of practice. — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) September 23, 2023

Joe Burrow is out here at Saturday Bengals practice running and doing full warmup with high energy. — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) September 23, 2023

If Burrow can’t start, Taylor said it’s doubtful the veteran would be active as an emergency QB.

For what it’s worth, the Bengals just signed another practice squad QB in AJ McCarron. Reid Sinnett was also added to the practice squad this week.

If Burrow can’t go, one of Sinnett/McCarron will be a gameday call-up to be the backup behind starter Jake Browning.

One last note: The Bengals vs. Rams spread opened at Cincinnati -6.5 and quickly dropped to 2.5. As of Saturday afternoon, the spread is Cincinnati -3. If Burrow ends up being out, that line would definitely be lower, I’d guess to more of a pick ‘em or even the Rams being slight favorites.

As for the rest of the injury report, tight end Irv Smith is doubtful to play with a hamstring injury.

Oddly, linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither doesn’t have a game designation after getting a DNP Saturday following Friday’s limited session.

Check back this evening for the Rams’ final injury report.