 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Joe Burrow is questionable on the final Bengals vs. Rams Injury Report

Bengals TE Irv Smith Jr. is doubtful to play.

By Jason Marcum Updated
/ new
NFL: SEP 17 Ravens at Bengals Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals have listed quarterback Joe Burrow as questionable to play vs. the Los Angeles Rams.

Following Saturday’s practice, head coach Zac Taylor announced Burrow is questionable to play Monday night when the Bengals host the Rams in a Super Bowl LVI rematch.

Burrow practiced Saturday and was reportedly even taking snaps in red-zone work.

The Bengals have since announced their final injury report, which has Burrow questionable after going limited on Saturday. That means he went limited for two straight days after Thursday’s DNP.

If Burrow can’t start, Taylor said it’s doubtful the veteran would be active as an emergency QB.

For what it’s worth, the Bengals just signed another practice squad QB in AJ McCarron. Reid Sinnett was also added to the practice squad this week.

If Burrow can’t go, one of Sinnett/McCarron will be a gameday call-up to be the backup behind starter Jake Browning.

One last note: The Bengals vs. Rams spread opened at Cincinnati -6.5 and quickly dropped to 2.5. As of Saturday afternoon, the spread is Cincinnati -3. If Burrow ends up being out, that line would definitely be lower, I’d guess to more of a pick ‘em or even the Rams being slight favorites.

As for the rest of the injury report, tight end Irv Smith is doubtful to play with a hamstring injury.

Oddly, linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither doesn’t have a game designation after getting a DNP Saturday following Friday’s limited session.

Bengals vs. Rams Injury Report

Check back this evening for the Rams’ final injury report.

In This Stream

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Los Angeles Rams 2023: Everything to know for Week 3

View all 26 stories

More From Cincy Jungle

Loading comments...