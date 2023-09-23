Report: Teammates expect Joe Burrow to be inactive vs. Rams

An extra day looked to be a great thing for Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow after he “tweaked” his calf in the Week 2 game against the Baltimore Ravens. Burrow had a noticeable limp leaving the field, leaving lots of questions about his status going forward.

We are more than 48 hours away from the kickoff of Monday Night Football against the Los Angeles Rams, and Burrow has been listed as questionable on the team’s official injury report.

We saw the Bengals sign Reid Sinnett to their practice squad after losing Will Grier to the New England Patriots. They followed that up by also signing former Bengal backup AJ McCarron to the practice squad.

Insurance, or a sign of something more?

Head coach Zac Taylor said that Burrow looked “good” in Saturday’s practice and that the team had more time to decide on Burrow’s status, but others in the locker room reportedly aren’t very confident.

Per Jay Morrison, league sources have told him that Burrow’s teammates expect him to be inactive Monday Night.

There is not a name to the source, but Morrison is in the Bengals locker room on a daily basis, so it’s likely he has a good pulse of the feeling in the building.

When asked if there was a situation where Burrow wouldn’t play but still be active, Taylor replied, “Doubtful.”

The inactive list comes out 90 minutes before game time, so we likely won’t know anything until then.

We are likely in for two more days of speculation. Hang in there, Bengals fans.