Predict the outcome of Bengals vs. Rams

For the second season in a row, the Cincinnati Bengals are sitting at 0-2 heading into Week 3.

The Bengals opened the 2023 season with a brutal loss to the Cleveland Browns, followed by a home-opening loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Cincinnati now turns its attention to a Monday Night Football matchup with a familiar foe, the Los Angeles Rams.

The biggest question mark heading into the primetime showdown is the overall health of quarterback Joe Burrow. The Bengals leader tweaked his calf, an injury sustained earlier this summer, in the loss to the Ravens this past weekend. He’s officially questionable to play Monday.

On the other side of the field, the Rams are without star wideout Cooper Kupp for the third straight week after going on IR when the regular season started. But the Rams offense will still be tough to defend with a healthy Matthew Stafford and some new faces in Kyren Williams and Puka Nacua.

As of Sunday morning, DraftKings Sportsbook has the Bengals favored at -2.5.

What is your prediction for the matchup? Predict the outcome below.

Be sure to go follow our Twitter page and ‘like’ our Facebook page for more Cincinnati Bengals news, views and other fun stuff. Who Dey!