Bengals News (9/24): Doctor weighs in on Joe Burrow injury

Quick Hits: Bengals QBs Go From Playing Jeopardy To Guessing Game; Why AJ McCarron Wants To Keep Playing And Finish Career In Cincy; Injury Update

The Bengals quarterbacks famously play a form of Jeopardy the night before a game as a way of sharpening their knowledge of the next day's game plan and now they're involved in the NFL's biggest guessing game.

Bengals Roster Moves: QB Signed to Practice Squad, DE Released

**Signed QB AJ McCarron to the practice squad. McCarron (6-3, 220), a ninth-year player out of the University of Alabama, originally was a fifth-round pick of the Bengals in 2014. He has played in 17 career regular-season games with four starts for Cincinnati (2015-17), the Oakland Raiders ('18) and the Houston Texans ('19-20), completing 109 of 174 passes for 1173 yards and six TDs. Additionally, McCarron started nine games for the St. Louis Battlehawks of the XFL during the 2023 season.

Bengals' Split-Screen Approach To Rematch Of Super Bowl Classic

If you're Pro Bowl wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, you haven't kept re-playing the last snap of breaking into the clear while Aaron Donald takes down quarterback Joe Burrow. If you're middle linebacker Logan Wilson, you see the Penalty of Invisibility only if it's on a red zone cut-up of Rams head coach Sean McVay's bountiful route concepts.

Examining Why Cincinnati Bengals Signed AJ McCarron to Practice Squad

The Bengals were put in a tough spot this week when Grier chose to sign with the Patriots' 53-man roster. He might've gotten a game check this week in Cincinnati, but the long-term opportunity in New England was appealing.

5 Bengals offseason decisions in 2023 that already look like a disaster

This is kind of a two-for-one deal but it's absolutely worth mentioning. The Bengals weren't able to retain Hayden Hurst, who went on to sign with the Carolina Panthers (and scored in their Week 1 game). They opted to sign the oft-injured Irv Smith Jr. and not select one of the many talented tight ends in the draft.

Aaron Donald expects no carryover vs. Bengals from last year's helmet-swinging incident in practice

“My main focus is trying to find a way to win a game,” Donald replied. “It isn’t about going out there trying to fight, physically fight, but with my pads we can do some fighting, but I’m just trying to play a game. Not trying to do anything dirty. I’m just here trying to do my job and win a game. That’s it.”

Doctor offers interesting insight into Joe Burrow’s injury outlook

A Sports Medicine Physician has reinforced this idea this week for the Cincinnati Bengals. During an appearance with The 33rd Team, Dr. Jess Flynn noted the following: “I don’t see shutting him down for a short period of time making a huge difference.”

Around the league

Week 3 NFL picks: Cowboys, Dolphins and Ravens hit 3-0; Eagles top Bucs in lone battle of undefeateds

Joe Burrow hasn't looked anything like the quarterback who's taken the Bengals deep in the postseason the last two years, with back-to-back slow starts putting Cincy in a bind early in a tough AFC North race. Week 3 is where we generally have seen Burrow start to turn things around, but his tweaked calf is a huge concern, especially with Aaron Donald looming on the horizon of Monday night. Even if Burrow plays, how far away from 100 percent will he be?

Browns QB Deshaun Watson fined $35,513 for unsportsmanlike conduct, two unnecessary roughness violations in loss to Steelers

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was fined a total of $35,513 for unsportsmanlike conduct and two unnecessary roughness violations during last Monday night's 26-22 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the league announced on Saturday.

Saints place RB Jamaal Williams (hamstring) on injured reserve

Third-round rookie Kendre Miller, making his debut after missing the first two weeks with a hamstring injury of his own, will fill in for Williams against the Packers on Sunday along with Tony Jones and the Saints' Swiss Army knife, Taysom Hill.

Browns RB Nick Chubb’s MRI reveals optimism on knee injury

The season-ending knee injury that Browns running back Nick Chubb sustained on Monday night was so horrific that ESPN declined to show the replay. And online, early reports indicated a total dislocation, which could have been career-threatening.