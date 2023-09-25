Should/will Joe Burrow play vs. the Rams?

The Cincinnati Bengals have had quite a rough start to the season. Currently sitting at 0-2 and welcoming the Los Angeles Rams to the Queen City this Monday night, this team needs a win now more than ever.

The bigger question coming into the game is going to be the availability of Joe Burrow. After being out all preseason, the Bengals franchise QB brought to light a calf injury after the loss to the Ravens that has surely been slowing him and this offense down.

While some uncertainty swirls around, fans need to prepare to see Jake Browning potentially taking the field against the Rams this weekend. Let’s hope if that’s the case, this offense can still show some signs of life.

Entering Week 3, the Bengals sit last in total yards gained for the season at 424 yards overall (212 YPG) and tied for last in total points scored at 27 through two games.

Despite those numbers, I think every fan would say they still believe this offense and team can turn everything around, much like in the 2022 season. A healthy Burrow is going to be needed to do just that, though.

So, let’s put it to a vote: Do you think Joe Burrow ‘should’ play vs. the Rams this week? And in the end, ‘will’ he play vs. the Rams?

Let us know in the poll and comments below!

