Bengals vs. Rams: How to watch and pregame thread

It feels like it hasn’t been as long as it has since the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams met in the Super Bowl for the 2021 NFL season. That almost feels like a lifetime away. Many fans have probably repressed memories of plays the team must wish they could have back in such a close game.

There is no amount the Bengals could win tonight that would fix the results of that game. Instead, Cincinnati is battling to keep this season alive after starting 0-2 for the second year in a row.

The main storyline has been whether quarterback Joe Burrow will be able to play and how healthy he will even be if he can. The offense that has looked like a shell of itself from last year needs a healthy Burrow to get it going.

The Rams have looked fairly good for their expectations this season. Los Angeles sold out their future for the chance at the Super Bowl ring a couple of years ago. Something they were successful in. However, their roster is filled with either aging veterans, low draft picks, and plenty of young players who probably wouldn’t play yet on other rosters. It is still led by quarterback Matthew Stafford and defensive lineman Aaron Donald. They seem to be helping guide this ship to keep it on a competitive avenue.

How will the Bengals fair in this rematch with their backs against the wall?

Here is how to watch Bengals vs. Rams.