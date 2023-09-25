Cincy Jungle staff picks for Monday Night Football doubleheader

Monday Night Football will feature a doubleheader again this week. The first kickoff will feature the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Philadelphia Eagles. We will then see the Cincinnati Bengals host the Los Angeles Rams roughly an hour later.

The Bucs are one of the more surprising undefeated teams. Many expected after Tom Brady officially retired (again), there would be a significant step back. However, Baker Mayfield has taken the reins and had the offense doing enough to win games.

The Eagles still look like they are the frontrunner in the NFC. It will be a good opportunity to see exactly where Tampa Bay lands in the conference.

The Bengals and Rams will be playing a rematch of the 2021 Super Bowl. The main storyline to watch is quarterback Joe Burrow’s calf. He is questionable, but even if he does play, how healthy will he be? That may be the deciding factor, as the Rams are no pushovers. They still have a productive offense, and the defense is spearheaded by Aaron Donald.

Here is how our staff views it going.

