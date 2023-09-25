Bengals elevate Reid Sinnett and Tanner Hudson from practice squad

The Cincinnati Bengals are elevating quarterback Reid Sinnett and tight end Tanner Hudson to the active roster ahead of tonight’s matchup with the Los Angeles Rams. This comes as starting QB Joe Burrow is highly questionable to play tonight, so if he’s out, Sinnett figures to be the backup behind Jake Browning.

Hudson figures to be active with starting tight end Irv Smith Jr. is doubtful to play with a hamstring injury.

Sinnett was originally signed to the Bengals’ roster during training camp when Burrow went down with his calf injury, then was later waived during final roster cuts. He played in the preseason finale at Washington and completed 6/11 passes for 77 yards and a touchdown for a passer rating of 107.0.

For anyone curious about the emergency third QB rule, that does not apply here. An emergency third quarterback must be on the 53-man roster. The player cannot be an elevated practice squad player.

So if Sinnett is going to play tonight, he has to be active.

We have elevated TE Tanner Hudson and QB Reid Sinnett from the practice squad to the active roster for tonight’s game against the L.A. Rams. — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) September 25, 2023

