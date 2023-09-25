Bengals vs. Rams Inactives: Joe Burrow is active

The Cincinnati Bengals have announced their Week 3 inactives list vs. the Los Angeles Rams.

Bengals QB Joe Burrow is not among the inactives and will start tonight in the much-anticipated Super Bowl LVI rematch. No surprise after NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport just reported that Burrow was expected to play, despite being less than 100% healthy due to his lingering calf injury.

Here is who will be out for Cincinnati tonight.

16 WR Trenton Irwin

25 HB Chris Evans

38 CB DJ Ivey

63 C Trey Hill

79 OT Jackson Carman

81 TE Irv Smith Jr.

97 DT Jay Tufele

Burrow being good to go is massive for the Bengals, though it will be interesting to see how mobile he is tonight while nursing his lingering calf injury. But even a hobbled Burrow is better than anything else the Bengals have at quarterback. Let’s hope we don’t see Burrow further injure the calf and have a setback that could cost him several games.

As for the rest of the list, starting tight end Irv Smith Jr. is the only player out due to injury. Smith is battling a hamstring injury that will hopefully not linger past this week.

As for the Rams, here are their inactives.

RB Zach Evans

OL Kevin Dotson

OT Warren McClendon

DE Earnest Brown

No shock to see star wideout Puka Nacua is active after being listed as questionable with his oblique injury. He was the only Rams player with an injury designation, so they essentially have everyone on the 53-man roster healthy enough to play tonight at Paycor Stadium.

From @NFLGameDay Kickoff: #Bengals QB Joe Burrow is expected to start today, planning to play despite being less than 100%. pic.twitter.com/NWdaPvzEH5 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 25, 2023

