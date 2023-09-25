 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Joe Burrow confirms he completed game vs. Rams with no injury setbacks

Burrow attempted 49 passes without a setback to his calf injury.

By Jason Marcum
Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow is back, and thankfully, that won’t be changing.

After being a true game-time call for Monday’s clash with the Los Angeles Rams, Burrow was active and helped the Bengals score their first win of the season, though it was largely the defense that paved the way for a 19-16 victory.

Burrow finished the game 26/49 passing for 259 yards and one interception with two sacks taken. I’d say it’s at least a minor miracle he did all that and didn’t suffer any setbacks.

This, according to Burrow during postgame interviews.

You love to see it.

Now it’s time to prepare for the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

