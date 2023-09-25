Joe Burrow confirms he completed game vs. Rams with no injury setbacks

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow is back, and thankfully, that won’t be changing.

After being a true game-time call for Monday’s clash with the Los Angeles Rams, Burrow was active and helped the Bengals score their first win of the season, though it was largely the defense that paved the way for a 19-16 victory.

Burrow finished the game 26/49 passing for 259 yards and one interception with two sacks taken. I’d say it’s at least a minor miracle he did all that and didn’t suffer any setbacks.

This, according to Burrow during postgame interviews.

Bengals QB Joe Burrow to @LauraRutledge on his calf: “We’re getting there. Every week will be better as long as there’s no more setbacks.” Burrow said there was no setback tonight, “Today, we got through it.” — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) September 26, 2023

You love to see it.

Now it’s time to prepare for the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

The Bengals won because Joe Burrow’s DISPLAY OF TOUGHNESS to put it all on the line with a clearly unhealthy calf in a must win game inspired his teammates to raise their level of play. Ja’Marr Chase came alive with 141 yards and the D had 6 sacks and 2 ints. Beautiful team win. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) September 26, 2023

Zac Taylor and Joe Burrow speak to the media after Week 3 vs the Rams. https://t.co/v41P4tcMsX — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) September 26, 2023

