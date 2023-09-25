 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News WHO DEY!!!

Bengals Twitter reactions from getting back on track vs. Rams

The Bengals got their first of hopefully many wins this season at home Monday night

By Nathan Beighle
The Cincinnati Bengals finally found a rhythm, and multiple interceptions from Logan Wilson certainly helped their cause vs. the Los Angeles Rams.

Joe Burrow and the offense finally started to get going, and things felt right in Cincinnati. Burrow, at least in the second half, started to look like himself, and Chase had a career night as well.

There were some worries in the first half, but Monday night was full of emotion for Bengals fans, thankfully having it end in their first win of the season. Let’s dive into some of the best tweets of the night.

These have an honorable mention for Best of the Night and are absolutely unrelated to the actual game.

The first half wasn’t fun.

It wasn’t quite the night for star receiver Tee Higgins.

It certainly wasn’t all bad though as the team bounced back in a big way. Let’s talk about some positive, fun tweets from Monday night’s win now.

Here’s the dancing, which is impressive to say the least, after Wilson’s second interception.

The entire defense was looking great.

The star of the night was Ja’Marr Chase though.

It was a good night for Bengals fans, thankfully.

