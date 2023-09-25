Bengals Twitter reactions from getting back on track vs. Rams

The Cincinnati Bengals finally found a rhythm, and multiple interceptions from Logan Wilson certainly helped their cause vs. the Los Angeles Rams.

Joe Burrow and the offense finally started to get going, and things felt right in Cincinnati. Burrow, at least in the second half, started to look like himself, and Chase had a career night as well.

There were some worries in the first half, but Monday night was full of emotion for Bengals fans, thankfully having it end in their first win of the season. Let’s dive into some of the best tweets of the night.

These have an honorable mention for Best of the Night and are absolutely unrelated to the actual game.

Bengals helmets make me want a Lil Debbie zebra cake real bad pic.twitter.com/OnpMRsUPwN — Kate (@katebarstool) September 26, 2023

The first half wasn’t fun.

The #Bengals have still not scored an offensive touchdown in the first half this season. pic.twitter.com/WQvlSwzWQm — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 26, 2023

Bengals bettors after watching the first half. pic.twitter.com/isai1Ee1pT — Covers (@Covers) September 26, 2023

Joe Burrow's first eight throws have been for 10 air yards or fewer (ESPN Stats) — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) September 26, 2023

Finally a deep shot… 8 yards out of bounds. — Drew Garrison (@DrewGarrison) September 26, 2023

Some fans are booing at Paycor Stadium after two false starts turn a Bengals third-and-1 into a third-and-11. — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) September 26, 2023

It wasn’t quite the night for star receiver Tee Higgins.

Rough night for Tee Higgins, another stone cold drop that would have put the Bengals with a first-down in the red zone. — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) September 26, 2023

Tee jogged to the tunnel. — Drew Garrison (@DrewGarrison) September 26, 2023

It certainly wasn’t all bad though as the team bounced back in a big way. Let’s talk about some positive, fun tweets from Monday night’s win now.

Here’s the dancing, which is impressive to say the least, after Wilson’s second interception.

ONE WASN'T ENOUGH FOR LOGAN WILSON



INT

INT — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) September 26, 2023

The entire defense was looking great.

SOMEONE CALL THE FIRE DEPARTMENT THE DEFENSE IS ON FIRE — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) September 26, 2023

The star of the night was Ja’Marr Chase though.

Ja'Marr Chase makes a great grab to stay in bounds. pic.twitter.com/NxLM7txxc9 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) September 26, 2023

Ja'Marr Chase fantasy managers tonight pic.twitter.com/fzmCn5puA6 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 26, 2023

Ja'Marr Chase finally got what he was looking for, explosive plays.pic.twitter.com/eriBdSrPhDhttps://t.co/CCWBxvgMMm — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 26, 2023

It was a good night for Bengals fans, thankfully.

With a far less than 100% Joe Burrow, the #Bengals pulled out a gutty, tough win tonight. It had to be a total team win, and it was all of that. Impressive even for Burrow to be out there. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 26, 2023

Back to our regularly scheduled programming pic.twitter.com/TiLDSHMXyo — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) September 26, 2023

Low key Bengals and Joe Burrow walk in winners pic.twitter.com/5IOs4hlP33 — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) September 26, 2023

Great team win! Gotta be better next week! — Tee Higgins⁵ (@teehiggins5) September 26, 2023

They say the season starts in week 3 pic.twitter.com/JWxzSdnzxh — John Sheeran (@John__Sheeran) September 26, 2023