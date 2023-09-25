 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News Joe Burrow is ACTIVE

Filed under:

WATCH Bengals perfectly celebrate INT vs. Rams

The Bengals are coming alive.

By Jason Marcum Updated
/ new
Syndication: The Enquirer Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Cincinnati Bengals finally reached the end zone in the third quarter of their MNF clash with the Los Angeles Rams, and it was thanks to one Joe Mixon.

Mixon scored a rushing touchdown to put the Bengals ahead for the first time, which you can see below.

Following that drive, the Bengals defense got a crucial interception deep in their own territory, and they were in perfect sync for the celebration.

Good times.

In This Stream

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Los Angeles Rams 2023: Everything to know for Week 3

View all 39 stories

More From Cincy Jungle

Loading comments...