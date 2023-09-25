WATCH Bengals perfectly celebrate INT vs. Rams

The Cincinnati Bengals finally reached the end zone in the third quarter of their MNF clash with the Los Angeles Rams, and it was thanks to one Joe Mixon.
Mixon scored a rushing touchdown to put the Bengals ahead for the first time, which you can see below.
.@Joe_MainMixon makes a cut and we’ve got a TD in Cincy #RuleTheJungle— NFL (@NFL) September 26, 2023
Following that drive, the Bengals defense got a crucial interception deep in their own territory, and they were in perfect sync for the celebration.
They were so ready. #RuleTheJungle pic.twitter.com/bwZ2YXBwKz— NFL (@NFL) September 26, 2023
Good times.
