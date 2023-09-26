Bengals open as favorites at Titans in Week 4

Fresh off their first victory, the Cincinnati Bengals will next be in Nashville for a Week 4 matchup with the Tennessee Titans.

The Bengals eliminated the Titans on the road in the 2021 NFL Playoffs, and they won last season during the regular season as well. Cincinnati won by three in the playoffs, 19-16, and four last season, 20-16.

They will get a similar Titans team, still led by star running back Derrick Henry, this Sunday on a short week following their Week 3 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football.

The status of Joe Burrow in their Week 4 battle with Tennessee does not appear to be in doubt after he finished Monday’s win without a setback. Still, Burrow was clearly limited by his calf injury, and it’s hard to see him being close to 100% this week. So if the Bengals are to win in the Music City, it will likely be by the strength of their defense.

Per DraftKings Sportsbook, the Bengals have opened as 2.5-point favorites and -130 on the moneyline. The total for the game is 42.5. The odds remain subject to change, and as the week continues, props bets will surface as the game continues to near.

The Titans are 1-2 this season. They lost to the Saints 16-15 in Week 1 and 27-3 to the Browns in Week 3. Tennessee’s lone win of the season was at home against the Chargers. Tennessee is 2-1 against the spread this season.