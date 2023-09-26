Bengals News (9/26): Victory

Burrow, Defense Honor The Ring With 19-16 Win Over Rams

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow gutted out a win to avoid 0-3 as he finished a 19-16 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in a Super Bowl LVI rematch.

PHOTOS: Bengals beat Rams on Monday Night Football

Good times.

WATCH Ja'Marr Chase Torches Rams

Ja'Marr Chase continued to terrify the Rams by catching 12 balls for 141 yards.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Los Angeles Rams | Week 3 Game Highlights

1-0.

Cincinnati’s first win: Ja’Marr Chase, Evan McPherson, Bengals D shine

Bengals kicker Evan McPherson made four of his five field-goal attempts Monday night.

2023 NFL season, Week 3: What We Learned from Monday night doubleheader

The Eagles kicked off a Week 3 Monday night doubleheader with a defensive showcase, smothering the Buccaneers to improve to 3-0. Joe Burrow and the Bengals capped off the night with a win over the Rams.

Monday Night Football: Bengals hold off Rams 19-16 for first win

“We’re getting there,” Joe Burrow told Laura Rutledge on the ESPN broadcast. “Every week will be better as long as there’s no more setbacks. Today, we got through it.”

Best moments as Chad Johnson, Boomer Esiason enter Bengals' Ring of Honor

The two were inducted to the Ring of Honor during halftime of the Bengals' game against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football.

Chad Johnson Ring of Honor: Ochocinco wears Ja'Marr Chase jersey

Chad Johnson entered the field Monday night at Paycor Stadium with friend and former teammate Terrell Owens.

