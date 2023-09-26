Jonah Williams has perfect game against the Rams

The past few months have been eventful for Cincinnati Bengals tackle Jonah Williams.

But now solidified at the right tackle spot, he is making the most of his opportunities.

The fifth-year tackle held up beautifully against the Los Angeles Rams defensive front last night, earning a perfect 100.0 pass-blocking grade from Pro Football Focus:

Jonah WIlliams allowed 0 Pressures, 0 Hits, 0 Sacks and had a Pass-Block Efficiency of 100.0 last night — Der German Tiger (@DerGermanTiger) September 26, 2023

As you can see from the tweet above, Williams allowed zero pressures and zero sacks. This in a game in which the offensive line had to go above and beyond to make sure franchise quarterback Joe Burrow didn’t get roughed up.

Overall, the tackles definitely did their part, keeping the injured Burrow pretty clean. Of course, the interior of the o-line was a different story.

Cordell Volson graded out at a straight donut, 0.0, Pass-Blocking grade last night. yikes — Der German Tiger (@DerGermanTiger) September 26, 2023

Next, the Bengals head to Tennessee to face the Titans, a team that sacked Burrow and the Bengals nine times back in the AFC Divisional Round in January of 2022. Hopefully, Williams and Orlando Brown can continue their stellar play, and the interior can match their level.

On an unrelated note, in case you missed it, make sure to check out Pacman Jones’ recent interview with Vontaze Burfict.

