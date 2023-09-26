Sights and sounds from Chad Johnson and Boomer Esiason joining Bengals Ring of Honor

On a beautiful night in Cincinnati, two legends were inducted into the Bengals Ring of Honor.

Quarterback Boomer Esiason, the 1988 NFL MVP, and receiver Chad Johnson, a four-time All Pro, were given official recognition for their amazing achievements in the Queen City.

It was a beautiful ceremony in which another former league MVP and 2021 Ring of Honor inductee Ken Anderson put the honorary jacket on Esiason. And Johnson’s former teammate (and 2022 Ring of Honor inductee) Willie Anderson had the pleasure of honoring Johnson.

The two new inductees had a chance to stick around and watch the Bengals defeat the Los Angeles Rams. They cheered, offered advice, and added some positive vibes in the process.

A lot of former Bengals players came out to enjoy the festivities and demonstrate respect to their friends, including former head coach Marvin Lewis and left tackle Andrew Whitworth...

Andrew Whitworth & Marvin Lewis greet each other on the field before tonight’s game. pic.twitter.com/WwXLgjE3tc — Caleb Noe (@CalebNoeTV) September 25, 2023

... as well as former corner Pacman Jones and former receivers Terrell Owens and T.J. Houshmandzadeh.

Who Dey Babyyyy pic.twitter.com/oD308fd4oI — ADAm Pacman Jones (@REALPACMAN24) September 26, 2023

Speaking of Jones, in case you missed it, definitely check out his recent interview with former Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict.

Be sure to follow our Twitter page and ‘like’ our Facebook page for the latest Cincinnati Bengals news, views and some other fun stuff. WHO DEY!