Sights and sounds from Chad Johnson and Boomer Esiason joining Bengals Ring of Honor

On a beautiful night in Cincinnati, two legends were inducted into the Bengals Ring of Honor.
Quarterback Boomer Esiason, the 1988 NFL MVP, and receiver Chad Johnson, a four-time All Pro, were given official recognition for their amazing achievements in the Queen City.
Legends pic.twitter.com/sfWC2hOUJp— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) September 26, 2023
Cemented forever…. ️ pic.twitter.com/TElRvYP0UE— Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) September 26, 2023
It was a beautiful ceremony in which another former league MVP and 2021 Ring of Honor inductee Ken Anderson put the honorary jacket on Esiason. And Johnson’s former teammate (and 2022 Ring of Honor inductee) Willie Anderson had the pleasure of honoring Johnson.
Forever a part of Bengals history.— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) September 26, 2023
Congrats @7BOOMERESIASON & @ochocinco! pic.twitter.com/a6TdR729E5
The two new inductees had a chance to stick around and watch the Bengals defeat the Los Angeles Rams. They cheered, offered advice, and added some positive vibes in the process.
.@7BOOMERESIASON bringing the vibes pic.twitter.com/uVFCOm5Hln— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) September 25, 2023
Two of the best. @ochocinco x @Real10jayy__ pic.twitter.com/46IpUiKAFU— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) September 25, 2023
A lot of former Bengals players came out to enjoy the festivities and demonstrate respect to their friends, including former head coach Marvin Lewis and left tackle Andrew Whitworth...
Andrew Whitworth & Marvin Lewis greet each other on the field before tonight’s game. pic.twitter.com/WwXLgjE3tc— Caleb Noe (@CalebNoeTV) September 25, 2023
... as well as former corner Pacman Jones and former receivers Terrell Owens and T.J. Houshmandzadeh.
Who Dey Babyyyy pic.twitter.com/oD308fd4oI— ADAm Pacman Jones (@REALPACMAN24) September 26, 2023
Speaking of Jones, in case you missed it, definitely check out his recent interview with former Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict.
