Former Bengals QB Trevor Siemian is joining the Jets

After spending the 2023 preseason with the Cincinnati Bengals, quarterback Trevor Siemian has found a new home. Per multiple reports, the 31-year-old signal-caller is signing with the New York Jets practice squad.

Siemian completed 36-of-65 of his passes for 316 yards and two interceptions during the preseason, but the Bengals opted to go with Jake Browning as Joe Burrow’s backup quarterback.

With Burrow nursing a calf injury, the Bengals opted to add two quarterbacks ahead of the team’s Monday night win over the Rams, but instead of bringing back Siemian, the team brought back former backup AJ McCarron and Reid Sinnett who was active against Los Angeles.

Trevor Siemian landed in New Jersey minutes ago. If and when he passes his physical, he then will sign with the Jets’ practice squad. A spot on the active roster awaits. https://t.co/bD2gHenGaR — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 26, 2023

In New York, Siemian will join a quarterback room that, with Aaron Rodgers out for the year, is led by third-year pro Zach Wilson who has struggled mightily, and former Eastern Kentucky quarterback Detroit Lion and Green Bay Packer Tim Boyle.

It will be Siemian’s second stint with the Jets as he was with the team in 2019 and made a start in Week 2 against the Cleveland Browns that saw him leave the game after suffering ligament damage in his ankle.