Aaron Rodgers talked with Joe Burrow about calf injury; praises toughness

Joe Burrow’s 2023 season with the Bengals has gotten off to a rough start in large part due to a nagging calf injury that was suffered in training camp and reaggravated in a Week 2 loss to the Ravens.

Looking for advice, Burrow turned to future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers, who is out for the season with a torn Achilles tendon. This past offseason, the Jets QB also suffered a calf injury of his own.

Rodgers mentioned the conversation with Burrow during his weekly appearance on the Pat MacAfee Show Tuesday and praised the Bengals quarterback for playing through the injury, saying, “I don’t think people realize how much pain and limited mobility he was in.”

He went on to say he texted Burrow after the team’s Monday night win over the Rams, saying, “That’s what great competitors do. They show up and play through the pain and don’t make it a big deal.”

The effects of Burrow’s injury have clearly limited him this season, but the Bengals will need the superstar quarterback to continue to gut through his injury to help overcome a 1-2 start and two early divisional losses.

Up next is a road matchup with the Titans in Week 4.