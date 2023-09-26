What will be the Bengals’ record at the bye week?

Greetings, Bengals fans!

FINALLY, Cincinnati won a game, and it came Monday night vs. the Los Angeles Rams in a Super Bowl LVI rematch.

For this week’s Bengals Reacts Survey, we’re asking what you believe the Bengals’ record will be when they get to their much-needed bye in Week 7.

After all, it’s clear Joe Burrow could use some extra rest for his injured calf, which has limited him severely through the first three weeks.

Over the next three weeks, the Bengals are at Tennessee, at Arizona, and at home vs. Seattle. What will the Bengals’ record be after those three games?

Sound off in the poll below and in the comments section!

