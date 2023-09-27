Bengals News (9/27): Zac Taylor attributes Joe Burrow’s workload to ‘run-pass options’

Quick Hits: Bengals O-Line Stands In; Joe Mixon Shows Up; Stat Check

If you want to know how the Bengals offensive line did Monday in Super Bowl LVI.V, don't go to the websites and the podcasts. Go to the adjoining lockers of center Ted Karras and left guard Cordell Volson about a half-hour after the Bengals beat the Rams.

"I think this is him,' said wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, when asked how far Burrow is from Burrow. "He just proved it tonight playing hurt, too. He's Joe Cool, Joe Brrr. Whatever you want. He's that guy."

"It's way better now ... way better now. There were no setbacks today. I feel good. So, throughout this whole week, it will just continue to get better," Burrow said. "But it's still day-to-day. "I've learned through this process that it can happen at any time. So, it was good to get through this one, and that means we'll be stronger for this week. So, hopefully, I can have a full week of practice to prepare for next week."

Burrow gutted it out on Monday and captained his Cincinnati Bengals to win No. 1, but he hardly looked like his usual phenomenal self in a 19-16 win over the Los Angeles Rams. Nonetheless, the reward of victory was worth the risk of injury.

The Cincinnati Bengals and Tennessee Titans play on Sunday, Oct. 1 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee in a game on the NFL Week 4 schedule.

That would be Natalie R., who was featured in a post from the official Ben-Gals Instagram account earlier on Monday. In the picture, she's wearing her all-white tiger uniform, which resemble the alternate jerseys the Bengals will be wearing on the field tonight.

"Coming into this game, I was going to feed my guy," Joe Burrow said on Monday night, via the team's official website. "He was due for one. I knew he was going to have a big game. Just the way he was talking all week, he was excited to play this one. He showed up big for us. He showed why he's one of the best."

“You have to get that first win. It changes the week, the momentum," Taylor said about the victory. "To hear them get a chance to sing the song in the locker room is good. It creates positive energy for the week, which we haven’t had. You feel that hanging over you. Our guys managed this game well and it starts with the defense. They set the tone while the offense was getting their feet underneath them. To hold them to six points at halftime and then allow the offense to get momentum and play with a lead, (that) is the football we’re used to playing.”

Joe Burrow gutted out Monday's (must?-)win over the Rams, working through a slow start to lead a massive touchdown drive on the Bengals' first possession of the third quarter. Ja'Marr Chase provided his first transcendent performance of the season (12 catches for 141 yards), but this Cincinnati victory was spearheaded by a defense that, frankly, got a little undressed by the Ravens in Week 2. The Rams made some noise on big pass plays, but the story of the game was the pressure applied by Trey Hendrickson and a really good Cincy front. If that group can take over games while the Bengals round into form offensively (and let Burrow heal), they might just be OK in the long run.

Travis Kelce put on a show for Taylor Swift. As a Swiftie myself, I loved it. And speaking of Swifts ... D'Andre showed once again that pounding the rock never goes out of style. Ditto Kenneth Walker III. Meanwhile, Detroit proved this isn't the "same old Lions" by taking care of business against Atlanta in convincing fashion. Jordan Love went from producing three quarters of slop to authoring a majestic comeback win. And hey, Kenny Pickett finally looked the part.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones wrote in a post on social media on Monday night that he was recently hospitalized against his will by the Las Vegas Fire Department and was later taken to a behavioral health center.

Alas, the Bucs' rushing ills extend beyond just Monday night's travails. They've existed through the first three weeks with the Bucs posting just 234 rushing yards (27th in NFL) with a league-worst 2.8 yards per carry.

"We believe in the ability of this guy and we believe in the make-up of this guy," Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said Monday of Johnston, via team transcript. "Now, he is going to get a bigger opportunity because there are going to be more opportunities available for him. It's a great chance for him to step up, and for everyone around him, too, as well. This is going to be an important transition for us, offensively."