Bengals post first locker room celebration after Monday Night Football win

After another rough 0-2 start to a season, the Cincinnati Bengals found themselves staring at what felt like a must-win game on Monday night against the Los Angeles Rams.

It was not the most fun of weeks leading up to Monday with the question marks surrounding Joe Burrow’s calf.

But, to no surprise, Burrow showed what kind of competitor he is and how much he wants to help this franchise win.

Burrow and the Bengals secured their first win of the season against the Rams, 19-16, in an absolute gutsy win.

But one of the biggest highlights of the night came after the win: The must-win vibes turned quickly into must-watch.

After Zac Taylor handed out game balls to key players from the game like Ja’Marr Chase, Trey Hendrickson, Evan McPherson, and Logan Wilson, the celebration began.

Ted Karras led the “Who Dey” chant with the team and informed them it is “think,” not “say!”

And then... Cam Taylor-Britt stole the show... Take a look!